Fibe onboards actor Vikrant Massey as its new brand ambassador

Delhi: Fibe has roped in Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador. Massey will be a part of Fibe’s marketing campaigns.

The association has commenced with a campaign that aims for customers to dismiss the age-old tradition of saying ‘Agli Baar’, addressing the tendency among middle-class individuals to postpone their aspirations or purchase decisions.

Conceptualised by VeryBusyPeople Film Production House, the campaign demonstrates Massey as a protagonist and narrator (Sutradhar) to guide the customers through the journey of fulfilling their aspirations through the Fibe app, be it purchasing a dream bike or an online course.

Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and EVP – Marketing, Fibe, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vikrant Massey to the Fibe family. Vikrant's relatable and authentic persona makes him the perfect fit to represent the brand Fibe. Fibe has remained committed to upgrading the lifestyle of the salaried class while ensuring to encourage responsible buying behaviour. Vikrant’s connect with the younger generation will significantly boost our efforts in engaging with the audiences and empower them with the Fibe app through which they can avail our offerings in an easy manner.”

Massey further expressed his enthusiasm stating, “I am delighted to collaborate with Fibe in its mission of helping people fulfil their dreams with confidence and ease. The brand not only helps underserved individuals avail financial services but also empowers them with financial independence.”

Sudhir Shetty, Founder and Director at VeryBusyPeople Film Production House, said, “The inspiration for this campaign came from the stories of everyday life of the youth who have many dreams and aspirations but avoid making smallest of purchases and push it to ‘Agli Baar’ because of financial constraints. Through ‘NoMoreAgliBaar’ campaign, we want to inspire them to seize the opportunities with the support of Fibe’s financial solutions. Leveraging Massey’s relatable appeal with the youth, we aim to create a powerful connection with Gen Z and millennials while enabling them with easily accessible financial solutions.”