Fenesta launches campaign to showcase its excellence in customer interaction

New Delhi: Fenesta, an Indian windows and doors manufacturer and supplier, launched a campaign that aims to honour the resilience and dedication required to balance personal and professional roles commonly displayed by women reflecting the essence of unwavering commitment—whether to family, traditions, or professional goals.

The campaign draws a parallel between the brand’s promise to deliver excellence in every customer interaction and the determination individuals show in fulfilling their responsibilities across all spheres of life. By celebrating the essence of commitment, Fenesta aims to reiterate its promise to uphold exceptional standards in every interaction.

Susmita Nag, CMO of Fenesta Building Systems, shared, “Empowerment is about confidently meeting challenges, wherever they arise. Our approach to customer service is grounded in the same ethos—honouring every commitment with consistency and excellence. This campaign reflects our values and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers with passion, mirroring the commitment we celebrate today.”

The campaign film: