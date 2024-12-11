Female comedians spotlight 'Women’s Safety Isn’t a Joke' in new Uber campaign

New Delhi: Uber has unveiled its latest campaign, #SafetyNeverStops, to highlight everyday safety challenges faced by women and drive awareness towards how Uber continues to improve access to safer transport for women.

Featuring stand-up comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Shashi Dhiman, the campaign uses wit to highlight challenges women face, delivering the message: “Women’s safety isn’t a joke.”

The campaign comprises 9 candidly shot films that are set in public spaces like markets, offices, and transit stations. Each film portrays choices women often face to ensure their safety—turning sundry everyday moments into humorous, thought-provoking narratives. By using humour, Uber aims to spark meaningful conversations around women’s safety and make the topic more approachable.

Ameya Velankar, Head - Marketing, Uber India & South Asia, said, "At Uber, we believe that our work on safety never stops. We use a mix of technological and human-led interventions to enhance safety on our platform. In our new campaign, we’re using humour that resonates with people's daily llives—balancingthe seriousness of the subject with a lighthearted approach that fosters trust, engagement and conversations. This approach also helps us connect with audiences to underscore what Uber does to make every trip safer."

The #SafetyNeverStops campaign spotlights Uber’s safety features that ensure a seamless experience for riders and drivers:

Share Your Trip: Enables riders to share live trip details with trusted contacts for peace of mind

RideCheck: Detects irregularities like route deviations, mid-way drops or long stops, prompting Uber to proactively check in with riders and drivers

24x7 Safety Helpline: Provides round-the-clock access to safety experts for urgent, non-emergency issues during and after trips

Phone and Address Anonymization: Conceals personal details and trip locations to protect user privacy

The #SafetyNeverStops campaign has been rolled out across platforms, including print newspapers, out-of-home, online, and social media.

The campaign is the latest effort by Uber to highlight platform safety. It recently announced new features, including Safety Preferences, allowing riders to customise features like RideCheck, Share My Trip, and audio recording for specific times or locations; Women Rider Preference, enabling female drivers to accept only female riders, boosting safety during late hours; and Audio Recording, which enables riders and drivers to record audio on trips, providing an additional security layer with encrypted recordings accessible only if submitted in a safety report.