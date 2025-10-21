New Delhi: Federal Bank, in collaboration with creative agency Sideways, has released a short film titled Rishta, which highlights the small but meaningful bonds that shape everyday life in India.

The film depicts relationships ranging from a caring aunt who checks in regularly to a grandmother who quietly helps when needed, illustrating the subtleties that influence social connections.

The film reflects the bank’s perspective on its role in people’s lives, presenting its services as part of customers’ daily journeys and emphasising reassurance, support, and consistent care. Through simple, relatable scenes, the film portrays warmth, trust, and empathy as central to how the bank engages with its customers.

“At Federal Bank, we have always believed that relationships are the true currency of trust. Whether it is a customer walking into a branch or engaging with us digitally, what matters most is the feeling of being understood and valued. Rishta is a celebration of that belief - that banking, much like life, thrives on the warmth of human connection,” said M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank.

“The film beautifully captures the essence of our culture - where every relationship, no matter how small, carries depth and meaning. These are the same principles that shape our culture and guide how we serve. They are not just what we do, but who we are.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, added, “There is something unique in the way every relationship works in India - the nuance, the tenor of it, the liberties one can take, the responsibility that comes with it and so on. We wanted to use this observation to bring alive the depth with which Federal Bank understands relationships.

Partnering with them has been a deeply exciting and rewarding journey for us at Sideways. From the very beginning, there was a shared understanding - that this film wasn’t just about banking, but about the quiet power of relationships that hold our lives together.”

Rishta draws from the cultural concept of rishta, presenting relationships as layered, nuanced, and built over time, reflecting both personal and professional interactions.

Watch the campaign films: