Father-daughter Anil and Sonam Kapoor refer to ‘Mr India’ while delivering for Johnson’s

Delhi: Johnson’s baby has launched its latest television campaign (TVC), featuring Bollywood actors, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The new round of advertising features a film starring one of Bollywood's father-daughter duos. The film is conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

The new film captures a banter between Anil and Sonam Kapoor as they don their real-life roles on reel, making reference to the actor’s role as ‘Mr India’ (1987). The film opens with Sonam bathing the baby with Johnson’s Baby Soap. As a concerned grandfather, Anil expresses his worry about the baby’s delicate skin, noting how it can lose moisture after a bath and emphasising the importance of ‘protection pehle din se.’

What follows is an exchange between Sonam and the baby, who reacts with glee as she remarked, “Moisture gayab ho jaata hai? Mr. India hai kya?” Sonam then goes on to highlight the superiority of Johnson's baby soap, specially formulated with naturally derived glycerin and vitamin E. This gentle formula helps to protect the baby’s natural moisture and healthy skin barrier, making it the perfect choice for newborns from ‘pehle din se’.

Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Health and Vice-President Marketing, Kenvue, said, “Over the years, Johnson’s® Baby has been a trusted partner to parents, working consistently to deliver the best for their babies. We are now delighted to share our latest advertising campaign, featuring Anil Kapoor and, Sonam Kapoor. It aligns with our brand proposition to help protect* from day 1 as we offer superior products created from only baby safe, gentle ingredients to help protect a baby’s skin from Day 1. We are confident that this new film will resonate with mums.”

Talking of his experience in doing a TVC for Johnson’s baby, Anil added, "Johnson’s baby is an iconic brand, a brand that has always been a trusted partner for parents like us in our parenting journey. It was in Johnson’s that Sunita and I trusted when our babies were born, from their first bath and first massage to many more milestones. I am delighted to be part of Johnsons’ latest campaign along with my daughter Sonam, which makes this campaign even more special to me. As sa father, and now a grandfather, I cannot overstate the importance of choosing only trusted brands to help protect and provide the best care for your baby from Day 1.”

Sonam also shared her thoughts on the campaign “Johnson’s baby is a brand we have all grown up to, it brings back many childhood memories. Today, as a mother, protecting my baby’s skin is of utmost importance. I only use brands which are baby safe with gentle ingredients which help protect baby’s skin from Day 1. I am thrilled to be part of the Johnson's baby campaign alongside my father. This collaboration is close to my heart because it reflects the love and dedication every parent feels for their child.”

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, Executive Creative Directors, DDB Mudra said, “When there’s a baby in the house, everything becomes fun. Which is why, for us, this series of ads are not really ads. They are fun instances that happen between a caring grandpa, a loving mom and a cute baby and Johnson’s baby products playing an active part in it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elyPpR-1RG8

Campaign credits

Brand: Johnson’s baby

Agency: DDB Mudra

Brand Team: Manoj Gadgil, S Anand Kumar, Peeyush Unikkat, Dipti Naithani, Payal Niharika

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Harshada Menon, Siddhesh Khatavkar, Rishabh Kallyat, Karthik Pamula

Business: Saad Khan, Pooja Mehta, Snehal Wasnikar, Kanchan Joshi

Strategy: Nishita Vazarkar, Aayush Singh

Production House: Flirting Vision

Director: Benaifer Mallik, Rajiv Rajamani

Executive Producer: Kunal Dhabuwala

Producer: Shivani Mehra, Rakshit Poojary

Cinematographer: Kaushal Shah

Music Composer: Anand Bajpai

Editor: Abhishek Ojha