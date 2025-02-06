Fastrack brings #MereExKiShaadi campaign to help you cope with your ex's wedding

New Delhi: It's the wedding season, a happy occasion for all those getting married. But for their exes, it's a season of dry spells and feeling like hell. That's where Fastrack crashes the party. By taking a stand for all those 'exes' and helping them get a pair to attend their ex's wedding and hide their true emotions while doing so.

This campaign extends the brand's #NecessaryNotAccessory stance, positioning sunglasses as a necessity, not just a fashion accessory.

Through this campaign, Fastrack aims to tap into India's largest purchase occasion – the wedding season. This campaign kicks off Fastrack's wedding season with a 1-minute video, setting the tone for the season. It will be followed by two short films and supported by various digital assets.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing (Eyewear Division, Titan Company Ltd.) said, “As India's largest-selling sunglasses brand, we continuously look for avenues to grow the category by overcoming consumer barriers. With 'Mere Ex Ki Shaadi', we've leveraged the trend of accessorizing with sunglasses at a friend's wedding, but giving it a Fastrack twist.”

Elaborating on the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director - Head of Creative, Copy (South), Lowe Lintas said, "Through #NecessaryNotAccessory, we've built a larger platform idea for the brand. However, when Fastrack wanted to tap into India's growing wedding market, we faced two interesting challenges. First, what would be Fastrack's unique take on weddings? Second, how could we keep the platform thought alive while maintaining a quirky yet universal perspective on weddings? We sharpened our pencils and got to work, ultimately landing on #MereExKiShaadi. This phrase resonates with every youngster in the marriageable age bracket who has been in a relationship that didn't work out and now faces the awkwardness of attending their ex’s wedding."

Credits:

Team Fastrack: Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Aarzoo Garg

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Creative: Arpan Bhattacharyya, Sahul Patri, Sameer Gupta

Account Management: Shreyas Upadhya, Arunima Sardar, Juveria Nain

Planning: Adhith S

Production House: This is That

Director: Shihab Karim