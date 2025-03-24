Farah Khan and Sufi Motiwala turn Iftar into a style showdown for Myntra

New Delhi: What happens when a fashion critic meets a style icon at a grand Iftar party? Myntra’s latest campaign, ‘Jashn-e-Iftar,’ brings to life the humor and charm of Farah Khan as she faces off against the witty fashion critic Sufi Motiwala in a playful qawwali battle.

The film takes place at an elegant Iftar gathering, where Sufi, notorious for his sharp online critiques, takes the stage to share his thoughts on fashion. While he is at it, Farah Khan steps in, challenging him with witty qawwali-style verses of her own. The exchange turns into a lively celebration, showing that fashion is about confidence, fun, and the joy of dressing up.

Abhishek Gour, Director, Brand and Digital Marketing, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, we believe that fashion is an essential part of celebrations, and the festive season is the perfect time to express personal style with confidence. ‘Jashn-e-Iftar’ is a playful yet meaningful campaign that captures the joy of dressing up, blending humor, and festive fashion in a way that resonates with our audience. Farah Khan and Sufi Motiwala bring their signature wit and charm to this film, turning a fashion face-off into a moment of celebration. With our selection of ethnic wear, premium gifting, and home décor, we make it effortless for everyone to embrace the festive spirit in style. After all, fashion is not just about looking good, it’s about feeling great and making memories along the way.”

The story starts at a lavish Iftar gathering, where Sufi Motiwala in his usual critiquing style begins a qawwali performance, but Farah Khan soon arrives, ready to turn the tables. The two engage in a playful back-and-forth, with both poking fun at each other’s fashion in true qawwali style. Eventually, the harmonium player steps in with a simple suggestion: why argue when Myntra has a wide selection to make the festive season perfect?

As the qawwali battle reaches its peak, a grand Myntra-branded phone descends onto the screen, unveiling the platform’s premium festive fashion. In a dramatic transformation, Sufi and Farah reemerge in exquisite ethnic wear from Myntra, seamlessly turning their playful feud into a vibrant celebration. The film concludes with a powerful reminder that festive fashion is about confidence, joy, and embracing one’s unique style with flair.

Ira G, Chief Creative Officer, Toaster India, said, “When we got the brief for Jashn-E-Iftar, we knew that we had the chance to create something beautiful that captures the joy of festive tradition. With Farah and Sufi on board, we wanted to get a jugalbandi of banter going between them. And when we landed on the Qawwali, we knew we had struck gold. The campaign captures the essence of proudly flaunting your heritage with the amazing curated looks that Myntra has to offer.”

The video -

