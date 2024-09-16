Family table gets a new staple with Maggi Happy Bowl

Delhi: Maggi has unveiled the Happy Bowl available in two flavours, 'Yummy Masala' and 'Twisty Tomato.’

Rajat Jain, Director, Foods Business at Nestlé India, shared his enthusiasm for the new product and said, “At Maggi, we are deeply passionate about the food we create, and Maggi Happy Bowl holds a truly special place in our hearts. It promises to continue Maggi’s legacy of creating beloved products for everyone in the family and provide them with more options. Maggi Happy Bowl is our offering for the kids and a gift to moms, offering joyful simplicity in every bite”

Supporting the launch, Maggi has rolled out a marketing campaign that spans TV, digital media, print, and outdoor advertising across major cities. The campaign highlights the dual appeal of taste and goodness, aiming to make the Happy Bowl a new favorite at family tables.