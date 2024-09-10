FabriCare brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together with Karan Johar for their blackout curtains

New Delhi: FabriCare - High-Performance Fabrics unveiled its latest campaign for Blackout Curtains, featuring Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

This campaign is brought to life under the direction of filmmaker, Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma 2.0 and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. This campaign highlights FabriCare’s blackout fabrics with the theme “Pitch Dark. Anytime.,” set against the backdrop of everyday life at home.

The new campaign focuses on FabriCare's supersoft Blackout curtains.

Ajay Arora, Managing Director of D’Décor Home Fabrics, said, “There is not a single quality manufacturing system in India that produces four pass blackouts in wide width which meets the performance and aesthetic standards required by all the hotels and high-end homes in India. FabriCare bridges this gap. Our blackout curtains eliminate the need for a separate fabric lining as the fabric itself is finished to make it inherently blackout, fusing beauty, functionality and convenience to enhance our consumers’ living spaces. With this campaign, we are confident that the message of innovation and sophistication will resonate deeply with our audience.”

Johar, the director, shared his enthusiasm, “Working with Ranbir and Alia has been a fantastic experience. Their dynamic presence and understanding of the brand’s essence have brought our vision for FabriCare to life. Through this campaign, we are not only showcasing the essence of the brand but also highlighting the chemistry between the couple. The curtains are a testament to FabriCare’s commitment to quality and style, and I am happy to have directed a campaign that celebrates such an essential home product.”

Kapoor, Brand Ambassador, FabriCare, added, “I am excited to be a part of this campaign. FabriCare’s Blackout curtains are a perfect blend of luxury and practicality. They not only enhance the aesthetics of a room but also offer a convenient solution for those who value their space and privacy.”

Bhatt, Brand Ambassador, FabriCare commented, “I’ve been a part of the FabriCare family for two years and I find their products to be beautiful and innovative. FabriCare’s Blackout curtains are no exception. They bring a new level of convenience to homes, and I am delighted to be a part of this campaign, which plays on the interactions and chemistry of modern-day couples, to highlight the brand’s benefits beautifully.”

Simone Arora, Creative Director at D’Décor Home Fabrics, shared her thoughts, “This campaign captures the essence of FabriCare’s design philosophy. The Blackout curtains are a perfect example of how we blend creativity with functionality. Working with Karan, Ranbir, and Alia, has been an incredible experience, and I believe their involvement truly elevates the product’s appeal.”

Nikita Desai, VP – Strategy, Brand and Business Excellence at D’Décor Home Fabrics, concluded, “Generally a separate lining fabric is applied to curtains to make them fully opaque. FabriCare eliminates that need, by making the curtains inherently blackout, so you have the luxury of our beautiful curtains, and the convenience and benefit of the highest quality blackout, all rolled into one, to create a nighttime ambience, anytime you want. Ranbir and Alia bring their unique personality to this campaign, under Karan Johar’s direction, to beautifully weave the product promise in a charming narrative that is sure to resonate with most young Indian homemakers.”

Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “FabriCare’s total Blackout curtains are perfect for the world that wants longer nights and shorter days. In this commercial Alia and Ranbir choose a bright morning to compete for the title of the OG Night Owl. Watch Karan Johar and FabriCare’s Blackout curtains set the perfect stage for the duel. Who’ll win?”

Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications

Director: Karan Johar

Producer: Punit Malhotra

Production House: Dharma 2.0