Everlite by Senco Gold celebrates true connections ahead of Navaratri

New Delhi: Everlite By Senco unveiled its latest campaign, “Har Jazbaat Ko Karein Celebrate,” that aims to encapsulate the essence of unspoken bonds between two women.

The story encapsulates moments shared between characters - applying a bindi, helping with earrings, and bonding over mutual excitement for the Navaratri festivities.

Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Designs at Senco Gold and Diamonds, shared, "We had a wonderful time filming this campaign and believe our audience will connect with it deeply, especially now. This Navratri, through our Shakti Edit and Lotus Collection, we’re unveiling designs that honour the divine feminine and evoke a sense of inner strength. With Everlite by Senco, we continue to celebrate Devi Puja alongside our other campaigns like Aparupa and Sajilo Rey."