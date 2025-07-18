Eveready unveils hybrid torch with ad film featuring Sonakshi Sinha from Nikita Roy

New Delhi: Eveready has launched what it describes as India’s first hybrid-powered torch, expanding its flashlight portfolio with a device that can be operated using both rechargeable and battery power.

To mark the launch, the company has partnered with the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha. A campaign film features the actor using the hybrid torch as she navigates moments of supernatural and emotional darkness in the film. The thematic overlap is intended to reinforce the torch’s dual-mode flexibility, showcased under the tagline #NeverOutOfLight.

The device includes a 1W super-bright front LED and a 1W side light, housed in a rugged ABS plastic body. It is designed to switch between a built-in rechargeable battery, charged via USB Type-C, and standard AA batteries, offering a fallback in case one power source fails. The product also incorporates safety features such as overcharge and deep discharge protection.

Speaking on the launch, Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Eveready Industries India Limited, said: “Innovation is at the helm of all undertakings at Eveready. Over the years, this ideology has paved the way for us to consistently introduce unique and pioneering products that empower consumers. The latest offering from the house of Eveready reflects the brand’s legacy of innovation and trust, giving consumers uninterrupted lighting with modern convenience. Our Hybrid Torch, a new-age innovative solution, promises quality, convenience, and reliability to users while ensuring that they never run out of power. Going forward, Eveready will remain committed to delivering smarter, practical, and dependable solutions for consumers across Indian households.”

Watch the campaign films:





