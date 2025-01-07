Eveready Ultima and Zepto launch ad to promote their partnership

New Delhi: Eveready Industries India has announced its partnership with Zepto, for rapid delivery of the company’s range of Ultima Batteries across multiple cities.

Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice-President and SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India, commented, “Batteries power critical moments in our lives, from health checks to the joy of a child playing with their favourite toy. Running out of power in such moments is frustrating. With Eveready Ultima’s exceptional product and Zepto’s rapid delivery, our endeavour is to help consumers stay powered without delay. This partnership redefines convenience and reliability.”

To celebrate this collaboration, Eveready and Zepto have launched a brand film across digital platforms. The film showcases the all-too-common scenario of devices failing at critical moments and the quick, relieving solution provided by Zepto. It humorously illustrates how Zepto’s rapid delivery system integrates with everyday life, ensuring that no moment is missed due to a lack of power.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, added, “Drawing availability of Eveready Ultima batteries on the Zepto platform enhances our sellers’ commitment to convenience and quality. I thank them for enabling this. Our sellers’ ability to deliver swiftly pairs perfectly with Eveready’s premium batteries, ensuring that users can continue their day uninterrupted. Our sellers are thrilled to offer users not just speed, but also the assurance of enduring power, making every day smoother and more enjoyable.”

