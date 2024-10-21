Essilor launches Varilux campaign featuring Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Essilor, a global prescription lenses company, has launched a new Varilux campaign featuring renowned cricketer, Virat Kohli. The campaign aims to establish Varilux progressive lenses as a perfect vision correction solution for consumers above the age of 40 affected by presbyopia.

The campaign showcases Virat Kohli as the evangelist and advocate for Varilux progressive lenses, where he is seen recommending Varilux to his coach, to help him improve his vision for every distance.

The Campaign Film: