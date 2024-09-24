Entourage Films goes down a nostalgic route for Yippee! noodles

Delhi: Entourage Films has announced its latest collaboration with ITC along with director Sharat Katariya, for an ad film for Yippee Noodles.

The film aims to capture the innocence of childhood, where even the smallest joys like a quick Yippee meal can spark immense happiness.

Katariya said, "This film captures every playful moment with vivid detail from mischievous smiles to the satisfying slurp of noodles. It’s a celebration of childhood in its purest form."

His storytelling is complemented by the cinematography of Kabir Tejpal.

Garima Arora, Founder and Executive Producer at Entourage Films, added, "The shoot was a real challenge due to the intense weather at the location. However, the kids brought such an incredible energy to the set, and their performance, despite the hurdles, was nothing short of amazing. It was a demanding day, but all thanks to our stellar crew and cast, we pulled it off."

The music score is made by Nikhil Mehta, in collaboration with composer Jolly Jose.