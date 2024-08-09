ENO launches new 3-in-1 variant with Aparshakti Khuarana and Farida Jalal

New Delhi: ENO has announced the launch of its new 3-in-1 variant, made with ENO and jeera, ajwain and kala namak.

To introduce the new variant nationally, ENO has launched a TVC starring actor Aparshakti Khurana and actor Farida Jalal. The commercial depicts how Khurana is enjoying a feast at a wedding when he is hit by acidity and discomfort – much to the disappointment of his family members. His acidity instigates a string of home remedy suggestions from many family members, with even the DJ present sharing his advice. In steps Jalal, the trusted granny of the household, with her in-depth understanding of natural ingredients and need of quick relief, suggested ENO 3-in-1.

Speaking on his association with the brand, actor Khurana said, “Being a foodie myself, I am familiar with the after-effects of indulging in too many kinds of food items, especially during festive occasions like sangeets and weddings. ENO has been a trusted partner for acidity relief for decades for Indians. Now the ENO 3-in-1 is a combination of the power of ENO, and the goodness of 3 ingredients that aid digestion, creating an effective fast relief solution for everyday acidity moments for all foodies.”

Engaging with multiple audiences, ENO has also launched a Southern edit, featuring actor Kalidas Jayaram, as the lead protagonist.

Sharing his thoughts on the new launch, actor Jayaram stated, “Festive occasions, especially grand South Indian weddings, are truly special. From vibrant decorations to heartfelt blessings, everything is amplified, especially the food! We prepare a symphony of flavors – tangy tamarind rice, melt-in-your-mouth mysore pak, comforting bisi bele bath – a feast for the senses. Yet, indulgence can lead to discomfort like acidity. ENO’s legacy of fast relief, now in ENO 3-in-1, blends familiar ingredients for effective relief from acidity and other digestive issues, ensuring celebrations remain joyful.”

Giving an insight into the launch of ENO 3-in-1 variant, Kishlay Seth, Category Lead for Digestive Health, Haleon ISC, said, ’Our mission at ENO is to continually innovate and enhance our products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The new ENO 3-in-1 variant is developed after deeply understanding consumers trust on natural ingredients & condiments with multiple benefits. Hence, we wanted to bring together the goodness of these natural ingredients with the power of ENO to offer a fast and effective relief solution for day to day digestive discomfort. With this launch, we're offering a simple yet effective way to address acidity, all while reinforcing the trust and reliability that the brand is known for.”

Conceptualised by creative agency Ogilvy, the TVC has been shot by Shoojit Sircar, a director, part of Ogilvy.

Speaking on the TVC and communication strategy, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy - North, added, “When it comes to acidity, home remedies and OTC antacids have always been at loggerheads. But with the launch of the new ENO 3-in-1, we can easily say collaboration is the best way forward. Since ENO 3-in-1 has home remedies like jeera, ajwain, kala namak and trusted efficacy of ENO, we are sure even your grandmother would love and recommend it. I believe people are going to love ‘teeno’: the campaign, the idea and most of all the product.”

Giving his creative inputs, director of the films, Sircar, said, “We wanted to capture the genuine warmth and humour of Indian families, while also addressing a common concern. Farida Jalal, with her iconic 'Dadi' persona, brings a relatable charm to the campaign, showcasing how ENO's new variant seamlessly fits into everyday life as a modern solution for an age-old problem."