ENO launches Chewy Bites with new campaign celebrating the spirit of Durga Puja

New Delhi: The Indian antacid brand, ENO has kick-started its Durga puja campaign with its latest offering ENO Chewy Bites. Designed to tackle acidity on the go, the campaign film featuring Ditipriya, where she takes a clever spin on the iconic Bengali saying "Aasche bochor abar hobe" – a phrase traditionally used to express the longing for next year’s Durga Puja celebrations. ensures that people can fully enjoy the festive feasting without any interruptions.

At select Community and RWA pandals, ENO engages with visitors through unique experiential setups. These on-ground activations feature games and interactive activities, along with trials of Eno Chewy Bites ensuring they experience the product firsthand. The festive excitement is enhanced by the presence of prominent actors - Priyanka Sarkar, Bonny Sengupta, Arjun Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Saha, and Darshana Banik visiting pandals at various locations across Kolkata. The campaign also features influencer activations, with prominent macro influencers from Kolkata participating in the festivities and sharing their experiences with their followers.

Commenting on the exciting new campaign, Mr. Bineet Jain, Category Head, ENO said- “Durga Puja is a time of togetherness, celebration, and indulgence in rich, delicious foods that bring people closer. However, with all the festive feasting, acidity can often disrupt the joy of the occasion. With our Eno Chewy Bites Durga Puja campaign, we wanted to ensure that nothing comes between people and their love for festive food. Our latest offering provides fast, on the go relief from acidity, allowing everyone to embrace the true spirit of Puja—savouring every moment and every bite without discomfort. Hence our campaign celebrates the deep cultural connection with food making Eno the trusted partner for all the food explorations”.

Speaking on the brand film and communication strategy, Mr Ambarish Majumdar, Ice Media Lab - adds, “With Durga Puja being such a vibrant celebration of culture, food, and togetherness, we wanted to create a campaign that reflects the joy and indulgence of the season. ENO Chewy Bites, with its fast relief from acidity, fits perfectly into the festive narrative, allowing people to enjoy every moment, every bite, without interruption. The film’s creative concept of intertwining the cultural richness of Pujo with the practical benefit of the product truly captures the spirit of the festival”.

