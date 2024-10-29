Elver unveils campaign, #GharAaneKaTyohar to celebrate unifying power of sound

New Delhi: Elver, an Indian D2C electronics brand, has announced the launch of its campaign, #GharAaneKaTyohar. The campaign seeks to capture the essence of family, love, and the joy of togetherness that define the festival of lights, while celebrating the unifying power of audio.

The brand film features a story of a single father awaiting his daughter’s return for Diwali. When he learns she can’t make it home, his excitement shifts to disappointment. However, a gift from her—a pair of Elver earbuds—serves as a symbol of their connection.

The #GharAaneKaTyohar campaign aims to encourage viewers to cherish their loved ones, reinforcing that the essence of home is found in the connections we share, no matter where we are.

Harsh Bhandari, Brand Manager at Elver, said, “#GharAaneKaTyohar beautifully embodies the spirit of Diwali—uniting families and celebrating the bonds of love that tie us together. At Elver, we believe that audio has a unique power to enhance these cherished moments. Our Elver earbuds allow you to immerse yourself in the sounds of your memories, from heartfelt voice notes to your favorite songs, creating an intimate connection that transcends distance. This Diwali, we invite everyone to celebrate not just the festival of lights, but also the joy of reliving precious memories and feeling closer to our loved ones through the magic of sound.”

The campaign will be promoted across all digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta.

The campaign film: