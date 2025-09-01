Elevn highlights women empowerment in dating with Karan Johar

New Delhi: Elevn, India’s dating app where women invite, endorse, and approve men, has launched a new initiative featuring co-founder Karan Johar at the centre of the narrative. Scripted and produced by independent agency ZeroFifty Mediaworks, the initiative takes a humorous look at what happens when women take the lead in modern dating.

Elevn Community, co-founded by Karan Johar, Raghav Chaturvedi, and Ramya Chaturvedi, was introduced earlier this year to foster safe and meaningful relationships amid growing digital dating fatigue. The platform operates on a model where men cannot engage unless invited or approved by a woman, creating a curated and safer experience.

The app uses AI-driven tools to support high-quality profile creation and compatibility-based matching. Exclusive experiences hosted by Elevn across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad further provide spaces for respectful conversations and meaningful connections.

Karan Johar said, “My movies are larger than life but I’m also a hopeless romantic at heart who believes that behind all that rosy picture, love must be safe and secure and love must feel like home. Being single can be frustrating and dating in the present is very overwhelming and cacophonous, but the atmosphere shifts when women take centre stage. Elevn is a platform where women drive the narrative, and I am glad to be part of something that feels like a cultural shift.”

Ramya Chaturvedi added, “Dating shouldn’t feel like a battlefield, it should unfold like a story you’re excited to talk about. With Elevn, every woman is the writer of her own journey, empowered to choose who enters her world, who stays and who exits. Because when you’re in control of your narrative, finding connections becomes truly extraordinary.”

Raghav Chaturvedi noted, “The initiative is a fun take on a wider cultural change. Online dating is usually a chaotic and tiresome experience, but Elevn flips the experience on its head by placing the woman at the forefront.”

Watch the campaign films: