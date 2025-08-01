Eggfirst and Chambal Fertilisers spotlight farmers in new TVC series

New Delhi: Eggfirst has developed a three-film television campaign for Chambal Fertilisers, one of India’s agri-input brands. The films present a mix of emotional and light-hearted narratives that reflect the lived experiences and evolving aspirations of Indian farmers.

Covering different genres and tones, the campaign includes tributes to the resilience of farmers as well as everyday moments underscoring the role of Chambal’s agricultural offerings. The creative approach was designed to inform while encouraging a deeper connection with semi-urban and rural audiences.

Ravikant Banka, Founder and CEO, Eggfirst, said, “What sets this body of work apart is how it speaks to the farmer, not just as a customer, but as a hero. This is storytelling rooted in understanding and trust.”

Ashish Shrivastava, VP, Sales and Marketing, Chambal Fertilisers, added, “The strength of this campaign lies in its versatility, it connects across geographies, media platforms, and mindsets. That’s what makes it powerful.”

Eggfirst, which has worked extensively across sectors including agriculture, fintech, construction materials and FMCG, continues to develop campaigns geared towards regional audiences, particularly in rural and semi-urban India.

Watch the campaign films: