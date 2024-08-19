EDGE Community and Famous Innovations urge to #StandForCleanAir

Delhi: EDGE community has partnered with Famous Innovations to launch a campaign targeting air pollution. The campaign has been sparked off with a film that says, "Nothing should stop us from singing our National Anthem" and then goes on to show how hazardous air pollution in New Delhi is doing exactly that.

Launched on the occasion of Independence Day, the campaign encourages people to join the conversation and find solutions through the community's portal.

Speaking on the initiative, Yashraj Akashi, Founder, EDGE Community, said, "We all know that pollution levels in our cities, particularly our capital, have reached fatal levels. A Supreme Court judge recently likened living in Delhi to living in hell. Winter is around the corner and as soon as the smog hits, social media will be abuzz with complaints about the situation. But instead of just talking about it, we felt it was important to come together and do something. EDGE is about bringing people together—people who care deeply about finding real solutions. This film is just a small step, a reminder that change starts with each of us, and that by working together, we can help improve our own surroundings.”

Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, added, "To bring alive this harsh reality, we wanted to choose something that is close to all of our hearts. The National Anthem is a matter of national pride and we all want to be able to sing it wholeheartedly. What if pollution were to stop us from doing that? This was the thought that led to the execution, with the dystopian rendition of something we all respect dearly."

The film was released on August 14 and will be supported by a series of digital initiatives through edgecommunity.org.

The campaign encourages citizens to share the message using the hashtag #StandForCleanAir and to participate in finding solutions to improve air quality across India.