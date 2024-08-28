0

Eastern celebrates its 40 years and Kerala’s culinary heritage

The campaign aims to be a tribute to Eastern’s four decades. The campaign centers around Eastern’s Sambar Powder range

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: As Onam approaches, Eastern has launched its Onam campaign, marking its 40 years. 

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Lalwani, Chief Marketing Officer, said, “We are thrilled to unveil a TV campaign that beautifully encapsulates our 40-year journey. The film not only celebrates Eastern’s deep-rooted bond with Kerala but also highlights the brand’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the state’s rich culinary traditions. It is a vibrant, nostalgic journey through the decades, showcasing how Eastern Spices has been an integral part of every Onam celebration, from traditional family feasts to modern-day gatherings.”

Team Credits for film production

 

Agency - Fcb Ulka Advertising

Creative - Eastern Sambar TVC

Director - Mridul

Production House -The Filmy Joint
