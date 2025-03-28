Dyna reveals Mrunal Thakur’s beauty secret

New Delhi: Dyna, a beauty soap brand from the house of Anchor Consumer Products, has announced actress Mrunal Thakur as its new brand ambassador.

"Thakur represents everything Dyna stands for—grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her journey from television to Bollywood mirrors our brand’s evolution, making her the perfect ambassador. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will elevate Dyna’s appeal among beauty-conscious consumers," said Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products.

"I am thrilled to partner with Dyna, a brand that truly understands the essence of beauty and confidence. The new campaign beautifully captures the magic of first impressions, and I love how Dyna empowers women to feel their best every day. It’s an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” said Thakur.

Dyna’s latest TVC, directed by Uzer Khan and produced by 30Sec of Fame, showcases Thakur as a confident, radiant woman whose presence leaves an unforgettable impact.

The visual storytelling emphasises how Dyna enhances beauty and confidence, aligning with its tagline “Pehli Jhalak Kare Khoobsurat Asar.”

Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor, added "Dyna’s new packaging blends premium elegance with sustainability, crafted from recyclable materials for a greener future. With the ever-radiant Mrunal Thakur as the face of Dyna, it perfectly embodies beauty, confidence and conscious living”

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms, including television, digital media (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and OTT platforms), and in-store branding.

The brand is aiming to expand its market reach through modern trade, general trade, and e-commerce platforms.

Apart from being the face of the TVC and digital promotions, Thakur will also be featured on Dyna’s product packaging and offline communication.

Influencer collaborations, social media contests, and engagement-driven activities will also be a key part of the brand’s marketing strategy.

Watch the TVC: