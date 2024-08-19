Duroflex promotes healthy sleep as a tradition this Onam

Delhi: Duroflex has released a film that aims to capture the emotions of Onam and is also offering deals on their products and a chance to win gold coins, exclusively for the people of Kerala.

Duroflex’s film for the festival highlights the importance of extending Onam’s spirit of care and unity into daily life by prioritising healthy sleep for loved ones. The campaign aims to showcase the caring sentiments of children who wish to provide their parents with a healthier and happier life.

The digital film featuring Sreedhanya and Aarsha Baiju portrays a traditional Malayali household joyfully celebrating Onam with their family. As the festivities conclude and family members start departing, the daughter hurriedly leaves, while telling her mother to find a surprise in the bedroom.

Amidst the silence and remnants of the celebration, the mother discovers the mattress missing from the bed and finds a letter from her daughter. As she reads the letter, delivery boys arrive with a new mattress. The letter conveys the daughter's concern for her mother’s health and expresses her hope that the new Duroflex Energise Spring mattress with 3 Zone NRG technology will help her sleep better and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every day.

Commenting on the campaign, Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO, Duroflex Group, said, “At Duroflex, we believe that great sleep equals great health. As a leader in sleep solutions, we are dedicated to improving the well-being of our customers. This Onam, we want to highlight the importance of gifting restful sleep to your loved ones, ensuring their health and happiness, even from afar. Our film captures the essence of care and love, showing how a thoughtful gift like a Duroflex mattress can bring joy, comfort and peace. Let's make this Onam truly special by prioritizing the well-being of our loved ones through the gift of quality sleep.”

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, Adarsh Atal (Group Chief Creative Officer, Quotient Ventures), further added, “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, we believe that Duroflex mattresses are the perfect gift for your loved ones that make your life better every day. Our simple insight comes from the bittersweet moments of leaving home after the Onam celebrations. As children venture out for work and career commitments, parents and loved ones are left to manage the household on their own. While we can't always be there, we can at least ensure they sleep better every day and lead a healthy and better life.”