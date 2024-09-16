Durex captures enhanced intimacy of a ‘close fit’

New Delhi: Durex announced the launch of Durex Close Fit Invisible Condom.

Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign film aims to focus on that special snug feeling when something fits and contours around you perfectly and closely.

Using metaphors of swimming, athletics and dance the film aims to establish that in matters of pleasure, ‘A close fit makes all the difference.’

Speaking on the launch, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, “As a brand known for pushing boundaries, Durex is constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of today’s modern and conscious consumers. With condom penetration in India at just 9.5%1, a key challenge remains the mental barrier that condoms dull sensation and intimacy. At Reckitt, we are committed to tackling this challenge and promoting wellbeing through innovative and new age solutions. Durex Close Fit is a game changer — offering a closer fit that redefines the sexual experience for couples, empowering them to enjoy pleasurable, intimate moments without compromising on protection.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Durex as a brand has constantly maintained a distinct positioning around ‘intimacy’, drawing from its legacy of technology led innovations. To highlight the innovation of Durex Close Fit Invisible, the film explores an impactful new narrative style pushing the boundary of storytelling and visualization to make an unforgettable film.”

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency- Havas Worldwide

Chief Creative Officer- Anupama Ramaswamy

Production house- Far Commercials

Producer- Sonika Mody

Director- Luzian Schlatter

Music- The Jamroom