Duolingo and Amazon MX Player collab: Bhidu and Chidu say ‘Mast Bhasha Seekh’

New Delhi: Duolingo announced its collaboration with Amazon MX Player to bring a fun twist to ‘edu-tainment’.

They unveiled a brand film starring Bollywood’s Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, and the brand mascot, Duo.

The brand film highlights that no challenge is too big when you have Duo’s wit and wisdom by your side, offering a learning guide for those looking to pick a new language or navigate unique situations.

The film follows Jackie Shroff, who relies on Duo to help him order food at a restaurant where he is unfamiliar with the language. However, Duo encourages learning the language instead of changing the audio settings, showcasing a quintessential blend of entertainment and edutainment. Jackie mentions how “Duolingo pe bhasha seekh, aur Amazon MX Player pe maze le” helps him in real life while watching Korean, Turkish, and Mandarin shows available on Amazon MX Player.

Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo, said, "At Duolingo, we are committed to making language learning accessible and enjoyable for all. We recognize the growing appetite for international content in India and are always seeking innovative ways to engage with our learners. By combining Duolingo's language expertise with Amazon MX Player's vast entertainment platform, we’re creating a unique ‘edu-tainment’ experience that makes learning a new language fun, convenient, and truly rewarding."

Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player, added, “At Amazon MX Player, we aspire to engage our audiences by collaborating with brands to create these unique, unconventional marketing campaigns. Working with Duo has been delightful, and partnering with Duolingo will allow us to blend entertainment with utility, making streaming even more engaging. We look forward to more creative efforts that bring our users such engaging experiences.”

The film: