DS Group’s Ksheer adds ‘lip smacking’ factor to ghee

Delhi: DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG conglomerate, has unveiled a new campaign for its Ksheer Ghee range titled as "Jab Khaana Bane Ksheer Ghee Se, Toh Gul Ho Jaye Boliyaan, Chatpataye Ungliyaan."

This campaign, developed with its agency partner, ^a t o m Network, aims to add a tasty twist to the way consumers perceive and experience ghee.

The campaign's tagline, "Jab Khaana Bane Ksheer Ghee Se, Toh Gul Ho Jaye Boliyaan, Chatpataye Ungliyaan" (‘When your food is cooked with Ksheer Ghee, conversations are gone, because licking fingers is on’), encapsulates the idea that the sheer deliciousness of food cooked with Ksheer Ghee adds a flavour which words cannot express.

Pravin Roy, AGM Marketing, Dairy, DS Group, said, “DS Group is excited to introduce the latest campaign which adds a delectable new dimension to our Ksheer Ghee range. This unique campaign beautifully captures how Ksheer Ghee transforms every meal, making the tongue dance with delight and the fingers eager to eat more.”

Yash Kulshresth, CCO and co-founder of ^a t o m Network, added, "We all have had food with family and friends, and some delectable meals left everyone speechless. We took the creative leap to show how a family has cracked a new food language because the desi khana was prepared in Ksheer Ghee’s richness."