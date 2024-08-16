DS Group celebrates 95 years, traces joys brought to consumers

Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a FMCG Conglomerate marked its 95th anniversary with the launch of a corporate film.

The film aims to pay tribute to the bond with consumers, capturing the essence of the Group’s product portfolio.

Directed and produced by The Titus Upputuru Company, the film features Bollywood actor ‘Rahul Khanna.’

The film opens with him walking along a long corridor, speaking directly to the camera, "Aapka aur hamara bahut hee lamba aur kareebi Rishta hai" (Our relationship has been long and intimate).

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate DS Group's remarkable 95-year journey with this special film. Our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has led to building a Group which is a house of brands today. This film is a heartfelt tribute to millions of loyal DS Group customers, reflecting countless shared moments and embodying our philosophy: Create What is Worth Creating.”

"Creating yet another corporate film this year was a heartfelt journey, as we captured the deep connections and cherished moments that DS Group's products have fostered with consumers over the years. Each scene is a celebration of the joy, comfort, and nostalgia that these products bring into people's lives. It is an honour to bring to life the story of a brand that has touched so many hearts and continues to innovate with unwavering dedication,” said Titus on the film.

In a series of vignettes, the film presents various scenarios where DS Group's products bring joy to people’s lives. For instance, a group of youngsters in a library, where a boy’s hidden Pulse candy sparks a playful commotion. A young man is seen cooking with Catch Garam Masala, sharing a tender moment with his mother via video call.

Celebratory moments include a wedding scene where a man enjoys Tulsi Royal Khajoor, and a serenade where a boy refreshes with Pass Pass after being teased by a girl. Other scenes feature a lady in a limousine enjoying Silver Pearls before helping a stranger, a young man savoring Ksheer ghee on a parantha after a gym session, and a woman waking up to a surprise gift of LuvIt Chocolates with a birthday message.

The film concludes with Khanna reminding viewers, “Agli baar jab aap ko koi cheez pasand aajaye, toh aap use palat ke dekhiyega…Zaroor hamara naam dikh jaayega.” (Next time when you enjoy something, make sure you take a look at the back of the pack. You will find our name there).

https://www.youtube.com/watch? si=JILTHXYTSAhxYVnb&v=_ Az0LKJB5-o&feature=youtu.be