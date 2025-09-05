DS Group and Ksheer invite Rajasthan to complete timeless proverbs

New Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has launched a new initiative, Ksheer Muhavre, for its dairy brand Ksheer. Developed in collaboration with ^a t o m Network, the campaign activates outdoor, digital and social media platforms across Rajasthan, inviting people to complete familiar Indian proverbs, or muhavres, and reflect on the lessons they carry.

Hoardings featuring unfinished sayings have been placed at key locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer, led by the campaign mascot, Muhavra Kumar. Each hoarding includes a QR code directing participants to a digital contest where they can share their own completion of the phrase and engage with the content online. The campaign extends to Instagram, Facebook and Google, where interactive formats encourage users to explore the sayings, participate in the contest and share their interpretations.

Pravin Roy, AGM, Marketing, Dairy, DS Group, said, “The wisdom carried in the age-old Muhavre has guided generations, yet often remains limited to words. Through this campaign, DS Group seeks to translate the learnings into daily practices that support healthier and more mindful living. As a brand rooted in purity and goodness, Ksheer encourages ‘Ek Achhi Aadat’ as part of everyday life. We encourage interaction and conversation that blends traditional values with today’s choices.”

The campaign features multiple phases. In the teaser phase, the mascot is introduced on-air as a character explaining the muhavres. The promo phase sees the mascot engaging listeners with advice on adopting achhi aadat (good habits) linked to Ksheer dairy products, supported by a contest offering Ksheer Ghee as a reward. Special activations mark Teachers’ Day, including a podcast with a Hindi teacher and Muhavra Kumar, and Hindi Diwas with a podcast connecting muhavres to everyday practices.

According to the company, by presenting unfinished proverbs in public spaces, the campaign encourages people to connect personal experiences with familiar wisdom, reinforcing everyday habits such as waking early, eating well, and caring for health and community. The initiative transforms streets into spaces for reflection and cultural engagement, bridging traditional sayings with contemporary daily life.