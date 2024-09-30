Advertisment

0

Advertisment
Ad Craft

Dream11 issues clarion call to support women’s team during Women’s Cricket World Cup

The campaign encourages cricket fans to support the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, emphasising that true fans of the sport support all versions of the game, regardless of who’s playing

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
drea11 ad
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Dream11 has launched a new advertising campaign, “Poora Fan Bano”, ahead of the  Women’s Cricket World Cup 2024. The campaign encourages cricket fans to support the Indian  Women’s Cricket Team, emphasising that true fans of the sport support all versions of the game,  regardless of who’s playing.  

Rohit Sharma, the Indian men’s cricket team’s Captain, is seen  along with Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, and batters Smriti  Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. The ads highlight how Aadha (half) fans focus  only on men’s cricket, while a true blue cricket (Poora) fan also supports the women’s team. 

The  fans in the campaign are played by digital content creators Aakash Gupta, Ravi Gupta and RJ Kisna. Sharma provides the clarion call for viewers to cheer for the Indian women’s team in the  upcoming T20 World Cup. 

Speaking about the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports and  Dream11, said, “With Poora Fan Bano, we’re encouraging fans to embrace the full spectrum of  Indian cricket. As the world’s premier fantasy sports platform, Dream11 is committed to growing  multiple sports across men’s and women's competitions. We strongly believe that the talent and  dedication of both our men’s and women’s teams deserve equal support. We hope this campaign inspires cricket lovers nationwide to cheer for the Women’s Cricket Team, reinforcing our belief  that sports truly is for everyone.” 

The campaign film has been conceptualised and produced by Tilt Brand Solutions & Studio Q.  

Dream11
Advertisment
 