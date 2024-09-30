Dream11 issues clarion call to support women’s team during Women’s Cricket World Cup

Delhi: Dream11 has launched a new advertising campaign, “Poora Fan Bano”, ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2024. The campaign encourages cricket fans to support the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, emphasising that true fans of the sport support all versions of the game, regardless of who’s playing.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian men’s cricket team’s Captain, is seen along with Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, and batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. The ads highlight how Aadha (half) fans focus only on men’s cricket, while a true blue cricket (Poora) fan also supports the women’s team.

The fans in the campaign are played by digital content creators Aakash Gupta, Ravi Gupta and RJ Kisna. Sharma provides the clarion call for viewers to cheer for the Indian women’s team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports and Dream11, said, “With Poora Fan Bano, we’re encouraging fans to embrace the full spectrum of Indian cricket. As the world’s premier fantasy sports platform, Dream11 is committed to growing multiple sports across men’s and women's competitions. We strongly believe that the talent and dedication of both our men’s and women’s teams deserve equal support. We hope this campaign inspires cricket lovers nationwide to cheer for the Women’s Cricket Team, reinforcing our belief that sports truly is for everyone.”

The campaign film has been conceptualised and produced by Tilt Brand Solutions & Studio Q.