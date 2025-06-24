Dove launches 'Reborn Stronger' campaign for new hair care range

New Delhi: Dove has launched a new campaign titled Reborn Stronger to spotlight its Peptide Bond Strength range, which focuses on hair bond reconstruction.

The brand takes inspiration from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken pottery is repaired with gold, as a metaphor for hair repair. The campaign’s narrative seeks to highlight strength in restoration rather than hiding signs of damage.

“Reborn Stronger is more than a campaign, it’s a cultural reframe. It challenges the way we perceive damage, not as something to hide, but as part of a journey toward strength and self-acceptance. Through this narrative, Dove celebrates every woman who has rebuilt herself in the face of various challenges, who carries her scars not as flaws, but as symbols of resilience. Because real beauty isn’t in never falling, it’s in rising, transformed,” said Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Unilever.

The campaign includes a brand film that opens with close-up visuals of damaged hair strands, used to symbolise deep internal breakage. These visuals transition into sequences where the strands are restored with soft golden light, referencing Kintsugi. Everyday acts of care, brushing, tying, letting hair down, are shown as gestures of healing. The voiceover concludes: “It’s not about going back to what you were. It’s about coming back stronger than ever before.”

