Double threat: Mortein now protects from both mosquitoes and cockroaches!

New Delhi: Mortein announced a new campaign, ‘Bacche Bacche Ko Pataa Hai,’ spotlighting its product— Mortein 2-in-1. The new campaign aims to reinforce the convenience and efficacy provided by Mortein 2-in-1 for Indian households to kill both cockroaches and mosquitoes.

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, said, “Mortein has always been dedicated to evolving with our consumers' needs. Today, majority of household pest spray users in India use a spray which is exclusively designed for either mosquitoes or cockroaches. Since majority of the Households face both Mosquito & Cockroach problem through the year, it could leave the consumers vulnerable. Our latest campaign highlights the power of India’s first 2-in-1 spray# to always deliver all round protection. Mortein 2-in-1 spray provides 100% kill on both Cockroaches and Mosquitoes~ with one spray, providing comprehensive protection to Indian homes.”

The new campaign, developed by Havas, encourages Indian families to switch to this multi-solution product, ensuring they can address two common household pests with one solution.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, said, “Sometimes it is important to grab the consumer by their shoulders and jolt them out of their inertia. This is exactly what this campaign aims to do through slice-of-life, relatable situations, in a light-hearted manner. With Mortein 2 in 1 spray, there is no reason anymore to risk your family’s health and home’s hygiene by using wrong spray on the pests, just to save a few bucks.”

