Domino's Pizza introduces Cheesiken in TN and Kerala

Delhi: Domino’s Pizza has launched a chicken product - Cheesiken, along with a portfolio of chicken products. The product is a combination of cheese and chicken.

Commenting on the occasion, Chella Pandyan, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Domino’s India, said, “We constantly evolve our portfolio to align with consumer expectations. This new portfolio and the introduction of Cheesiken represent our passion for culinary creativity and our commitment to continually enhancing our menu. We are excited to bring these new offerings to our customers.”

It comes in 3 flavour choices: Cheesy Garlic, Tangy Tomato, Hot and Fiery.

The new range is being introduced in Tamil Nadu and Kerala starting July 15.

To introduce the Cheesiken, Domino’s has launched a TVC conceptualised by FCB Interface.