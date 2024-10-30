Dollar Industries challenges traditional dress codes with its Athleisure range campaign

New Delhi: Dollar Industries has launched a campaign for its Athleisure range, seeking to challenge the conventional norms of formal dressing with the tagline, “Why So Formal?”. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, this campaign aims to challenge societal expectations around dress codes and presents athleisure wear as a versatile and stylish alternative for any occasion.

The campaign seeks to deliver a message about how formal attire continues to be expected at specific events, such as board meetings and weddings and challenges these traditional dress codes, urging consumers to adopt athleisure for all types of occasions.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries, said, “In an era of comfort and style, Athleisure wear has emerged as a dominant trend in the fashion world, prompting us to focus on an entire range of cool fashion wear like Tank Tops, Crewnecks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marry the young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations. What makes matters more interesting is that even professions that traditionally demanded suits, or at least a shirt and tie, are now relaxing their dress code policy as millennials move into positions of management and decision making. Exactly what inspired us and Lowe Lintas to argue against acceptable social dress norms in our campaign and promote Dollar Athleisure as the perfect balance between casual comfort and chic style.”

The new campaign has been rolled out across Dollar’s digital platforms.

The campaign film: