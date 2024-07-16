Dollar Industries and Mahesh Babu play ‘hero’ in new TVC

New Delhi: Dollar Industries has recently announced its association with South Indian actor Mahesh Babu for their brand Big Boss.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries, said, “We have enhanced the Dollar Bigboss portfolio to include not just innerwear but also athleisure, gym-wear, and casuals for men. As we carried the range to customers in South India, Mahesh Babu’s immense popularity and strong connect with the audience will undoubtedly help us strengthen our brand presence in South India. Our integrated campaign will showcase our innovative product range and reinforce our commitment to delivering superior quality.”

He further added, "Akshay Kumar continues to be the overall brand ambassador, while Mahesh Babu has been roped in as the brand face specifically for the southern market. This is strategic decision to have a dedicated face for the brand and emphasize the importance of the market for the company growth.

Mahesh Babu a name synonymous with charisma and excellence and known for his versatility perfectly aligns with the brand’s ethos of quality, reliability, and style. His association is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic appeal to Dollar Industries, resonating with consumers across various demographics of the South India market.”

The television campaign of Dollar Bigboss developed with regional messaging features film actor, producer, and media personality Babu taking on a goon in an inimitable larger-than-life style as “geometry teacher.”

A shady man is seen stalking a pretty young woman who has lost her way in a deserted and run-down neighbourhood at night. With not a soul in sight, he starts bothering her with evident ill motive, even offering to drop her home in his dilapidated car.

At this critical moment, Babu makes an entry and starts giving a lesson to the man on distances between Points A, B, and C making an old hubcap fallen off the old car whiz like a flying saucer through the air. As the rogue engages in a mesmerised geometry “lesson” with the teacher, the flying disc comes sailing right on his face leaving him knocked out cold, and the young woman safe.

CREDITS:

Agency: Lowe Lintas Kolkata

Script: Studio Simple

Production: Studio Simple

Director: Farouk Aljoffery

DOP: Kartik Vijay