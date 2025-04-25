Doing things you love is never a waste, says David Beckham in latest Pepsi campaign

New Delhi: Pepsi has launched a new campaign for its “Thirsty For More” platform, featuring David Beckham. The campaign’s key message is, "If you love it, it's never a waste."

“Thirsty For More” is Pepsi’s global platform.

Beckham is known for his love for football and motorbiking.

That’s what Thirsty For More is all about, it’s not about chasing the next big thing—it’s about doing what you truly enjoy, regardless of what others might expect, Pepsi said in a statement.

Pepsi’s new campaign film aims to showcase moments like spending time gaming with friends and dancing at a gig, belting out karaoke or taking a road trip detour just because.

The film ends with Beckham delivering the campaign’s Thirsty For More message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Director - Global Brand Marketing, PepsiCo, said, “Beckham is a true icon, and his way of living reflects what this campaign is all about. Thirsty For More is about tuning into what makes you feel alive—however big or small—and enjoying it, unapologetically. This launch is just the beginning. You’ll see it come to life with local activations across the world.”

Beckham added, “It’s always great working with Pepsi – we’ve been making campaigns together for well over 20 years now and have produced a lot of great work in that time. I enjoyed shooting this latest campaign and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Watch the campaign: