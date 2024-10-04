Do you see Falguni Pathak except for Navratri? Check Swiggy Instamart’s ad

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has come up with its latest campaign featuring the queen of dandiya, Falguni Pathak, bringing her iconic Garba energy directly to users. The film addresses the Navratri celebrations and rush that means higher engagement by consumers to seek instant and doorstop deliveries

The campaign features a playful film that humorously depicts how Falguni is only visible during Navratri — until Swiggy Instamart makes her "reappear." The core message of the film is to showcase the qcommerce platform’s ability to deliver all festive essentials in just 10-15 minutes.

The campaign includes Falguni's latest Garba hook step tutorial and seeks to engage users to learn and share it via WhatsApp and social media.

Within four hours, the film garnered over a million organic views on Instagram, said Swiggy.

It starts by illustrating Falguni's invisible presence: with the children practicing Dandiya on the sound of her voice, and attendants nodding toward empty spaces to Falguni's voice.

In the following scene, a delivery executive rings Falguni Pathak's doorbell. Footsteps are heard, but when the door opens, Falguni is nowhere to be seen.

Guided by her gentle voice saying "Idhar," the executive hands over the package. “Log kehte hain Falguni Pathak Navratri ke alawa kabhi dikhaayi nahi deti. Sahi kehte hain! Par iss saal Navratri pe sabse pehle dikhungi, Swiggy Instamart pe.”

Towards the end of the film, Falguni Pathak showcases her Garba hookstep alongside the special ‘Falguni Collection’ of Navratri essentials. The ‘Falguni Collection’ section on Swiggy Instamart features a variety of Navratri must-haves — from Garba essentials like dandiya sticks, kurta, make-up lehengas, cholis and jewelry, to fasting supplies, mithais, dry fruits, puja essentials, and more.

The film: