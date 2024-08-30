Disha Patani follows ‘Fit is Fab’ philosophy with SOFIT

New Delhi: SOFIT, a part of The Hershey Company, has unveiled its new digital film promoting SOFIT Almond drink featuring brand ambassador Disha Patani. The film highlights Patani’s personal fitness mantra.

The film opens with Patani receiving texts from her fanbase, asking for her diet regime, fitness tips, favorite exercises and more. As she gets ready for her workout, her phone buzzes continuously with questions and compliments.

Following a range of workouts, Patani heads to her fridge and grabs SOFIT Almond Drink. She is shown relishing it and then reveals that incorporating SOFIT Almond Drink in her daily diet helps her stay fit from the inside and fabulous on the outside. The film concludes with the director calling "cut,” but Patani continues to savour her drink, showcasing her genuine love for SOFIT Almond Drink.

Commenting on the new film, Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India and APAC stated, “For Hershey India, SOFIT is a brand of strategic importance, representing our commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are prioritizing their health more than ever and the demand for plant-based beverages and their numerous health benefits is on the rise. As the market leader in the dairy-alternative milk category, we are excited to unveil the new film featuring our brand ambassador Disha Patani, further solidifying our leadership and strengthening our market position.”

Speaking about the film, Patani said, “As someone deeply passionate about fitness, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is incredibly important to me. That’s why I am always look on the lookout for products that truly make a difference in my life and fitness journey. SOFIT Almond Drink easily fits into and enhances my wellness routines, whether it’s after workouts or morning runs, or when I simply need something nutritious during a busy schedule.”