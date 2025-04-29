Dinshaw’s turns everyone into ‘dildaar’ in latest ad

New Delhi: Dinshaw’s has mandated The Womb to lead its strategy and creative across mainline and digital platforms.

The Womb team has been working closely for the past 15 months with founders Jimmy Rana and Zervin Rana, along with Malvika Mehra, Creative Head, Marketing at Dinshaw’s.

Zervin Rana, Director of Sales and Marketing, Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods, said, “We’ve been a part of the ice-cream category for many years. With new players entering the market, along with innovative formats and exciting flavours, it became essential to refresh Dinshaw’s and stay relevant to a younger audience. As consumer preferences and market dynamics continue to evolve, it was crucial to collaborate with a strategic agency that not only understands Dinshaw’s legacy but also helps craft the right positioning for its future and brings it to life creatively. Partnering with The Womb has been an excellent experience, and we’re confident of being on the right path to elevate the brand to newer heights. This campaign aims to capture attention and reintroduce Dinshaw’s in a way that’s bold, memorable, and impossible to ignore.”

Mehra said, “There is an inherent ‘Dinshaw’s code of conduct’ - a borderline obsession with perfection to genuinely deliver top quality products, and delight its customers, beyond any rationality, sometimes even beyond the logic of making business sense or profit. It is this very essence of ‘irrational generosity’ in all of Dinshaw’s products that has been beautifully captured and articulated by team Womb via this quirky film.”

Shrirang Tembhekar, Head of Marketing, Dinshaw's Dairy Foods, said, “This campaign is strategically designed for broad amplification, leveraging a robust media mix with a strong emphasis on television and digital platforms to effectively reach our target audience. Our prominence on television will ensure widespread reach and build top-of-mind recall, while our digital strategy will enable deeper engagement and targeted communication across relevant platforms. A particularly exciting element is our presence on Connected TV during the IPL season. This innovative approach allows us to tap into a highly engaged audience. We believe this multi-faceted media strategy will ensure the campaign resonates deeply with consumers and drives significant brand impact.”

Dhaval Jadwani, Chief Operating Officer, The Womb, said, “There’s no greater joy than contributing to and shaping the narrative of a brand one has grown up with. It’s been a long and deeply rewarding journey so far — one that involved immersing ourselves not only in the category and the brand, but also with the incredible people behind it. The love, passion, and commitment to quality that go into Dinshaw’s products are truly felt by the consumer, too. What was especially heartening to see was that these values also echoed strongly in our consumer research. From there, it felt only natural for us to stay true to the brand’s essence — and bring to life the beautiful blend of ‘Irrationality’ and ‘Generosity’ that defines Dinshaw’s people, process and products. The creative team had a ball taking this brief and turning it into a fun and wacky story of Dinshaw’s Dildaari.”

Watch the ad film:

Campaign Credits:

Client: Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods

Brand: Dinshaw’s Ice Cream

Team: Jimmy Rana, Zervin Rana, Malvika Mehra, Shrirang Tembhekar, Navin Das

Agency – The Womb

Co-Founders – Kawal Shoor and Navin Talreja

COO – Dhaval Jadwani

CCO – Suyash Khabya

Creative – Vikrant Wadkar, Abutalha Ansari , Ekta Gupta, Rutvij Shah, Shloka Kamath

Planning – Neha Punjabi, Mitali Kamath, Ramanathan Venkataramani

Account Management – Shamima Pereira, Alok Shah, Reuel Edke, Aishwarya Ghosh

Production House – Soda Films

Director – Rajesh Krishnan

Producer – Ameya Dahibavkar