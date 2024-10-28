Diljit Dosanjh, Rahul Dua hype fans with sneak peek, urge booking full experience on Zomato Live

New Delhi: Zomato Live, the experiential and ticketing arm of Zomato, has launched its first campaign, encouraging customers to discover the world of LIVE entertainment and experiences via the LIVE tab on the Zomato app.

The campaign comprises two digital films featuring Diljit Dosanjh and stand-up comic Rahul Dua, who tease the audience with a sneak peek into their performance and urge them to book the full experience via Zomato Live.

The campaign aims to build awareness for the LIVE entertainment experiences that await customers on the Zomato Live platform through a single tap on the Zomato app.

Conceptualised in-house by the Zomato team, the two films are based on the premise of a customer’s accidental discovery of the LIVE tab while using the Zomato app for food ordering and delivery.

In the first film featuring Diljit Dosanjh, an ordinary auto ride for a customer takes a starry route when an accidental tap on the Zomato Live tab takes them to the Diljit universe, where the pop sensation teases the user with a verse from his classic hit.

In the second film, a customer scrolls through the Zomato app during his lunch break at work and unexpectedly gets teleported to Rahul Dua’s stand-up comic act by accidentally tapping on the Zomato Live tab. In both films, the talents set the tone & mood for their signature experience and nudge the users to book the full experience through Zomato Live via LIVE tab.

The films also showcase a diverse lineup of upcoming and previously listed experiences and concerts, including international and national performances like the Zomato Feeding India Concert featuring Dua Lipa, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, Bryan Adams’ So Happy It Hurts Tour, and Arijit Singh. It also showcases sought-after experiential IPs like Zomaland by Zomato, etc., as well as compelling community experiences across genres.

The digital-first campaign will also have OOH extensions across cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

Film featuring Diljit Dosanjh:

Film featuring Rahul Dua: