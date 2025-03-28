Diljit Dosanjh found relaxing in Levi’s loose fits

New Delhi: Levi’s has launched a new campaign, “Easy in Levi’s,” featuring music artist Diljit Dosanjh.

The “Easy in Levi’s” campaign introduces a range of new relaxed and loose fits that deliver a fresh take on comfort and self-expression.

The campaign includes a series of montage films that capture Dosanjh at a soundcheck in his Levi’s loose fits.

The campaign’s key message is, “Loose Fits aren’t just about what you wear, they’re about how you feel.”

“With “Easy in Levi’s,” we’re tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort with style,” said Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co. “Diljit Dosanjh brings this vision to life, proving that when you feel good in what you wear, effortless style follows.”