Digit Life Insurance announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life Insurance) announced Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador, extending the ongoing “That’s It” campaign to life insurance. The ad campaign has already garnered 20.7 million views on Instagram and 0.61 million views on X (formerly Twitter). The launch campaign will be showcased across digital media channels like YouTube, Meta and other social media platforms; with targeted ads on OTT media platforms, helping the brand create curiosity about its range of offerings.

The first ad campaign with the cricketer showcases the celebration of Digit Life Insurance bringing in simplified, easy to understand and buy, tech-enabled offerings. Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of Go Digit General Insurance Limited and is among one of the investors in the general insurance company.

Speaking about the ad campaign, Virat Kohli, Brand Ambassador, Digit Life Insurance, said, “Digit General Insurance since inception has been focused on simplifying general insurance for Indians. I am genuinely happy to see that Digit Group is now extending this new-age wave to life insurance as well. I am eager to see how Digit Life Insurance will transform this landscape for Indians and am thrilled to be part of this journey as the brand ambassador.”

Elaborating on the concept behind Digit Life Insurance’s launch campaign, Marketing Spokesperson of Digit Life Insurance said, "Through the campaign, we wanted to transform the way we communicate the happiness of buying life insurance in one's life. Rather than focusing on the aspect of what happens when someone is not in your life, we wanted to showcase the celebration of life that takes place when someone protects their loved ones through life insurance. Digit aims to be the default choice for life insurance for customers and "That's It!" showcases that obvious choice that Virat Kohli is communicating through the first ad campaign.”

The ad campaign leverages Go Digit’s existing brand value to spread awareness related to Digit Group’s foray into the life insurance business. Digit Life Insurance received the IRDAI license to commence life insurance operations in June 2023, becoming the 26th life insurance in the country.

The company currently has six active products and has clocked over Rs 1,000 crore in total net premium since inception, witnessing a growth of 519% YoY (unaudited) till September 2024 YTD.

WATCH THE AD HERE:

Campaign Insights:

Company: Digit Life Insurance

Brand Ambassador: Virat Kohli

Segment: Life Insurance

Creative Content Studio: Supari Studios

Production House: Supari Studios (Part of Kulfi Collective)

Film Director: Akshat Gupt