Digit Insurance unveils BTS of ‘That’s It’ film

Delhi: Two months after the first advertisement came out as part of its “That’s It” campaign, Digit Insurance unveiled the exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage. The campaign aims to dispel the myth of complicated insurance claims.

The BTS gives an insider view of how the entire “That’s It” campaign was conceptualised and the reason for specifically focusing on the delight factor that Digit customers experience when it comes to the claims process.

The ‘That’s it?’ campaign captures the shift from ‘doubt to delight’ that Digit's customers feel.

Tanya Marwah, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Digit Insurance, said, "That's It!? is a moment of joy we are capturing that customers experience in the insurance journey with Digit. A customer comes to an insurance company during some kind of a problem. We wanted to focus on the moment when the customer comes to us, what is that slight moment of delight that we can still bring in their life. That is what "That's It!?"