Diana Penty welcomes festive-ready skin with The Body Shop’s Vit C range

Delhi: The Body Shop has partnered with Indian model and actress Diana Penty to showcase its Vitamin C skincare range.

In this exclusive video, Penty shares her personal glow-getting routine, featuring The Body Shop’s Vitamin C skincare must-haves for a luminous complexion that shines through every celebration.

Penty shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I’m thrilled to partner with The Body Shop to celebrate the festive season with glowing skin! The Vitamin C range, enriched with natural ingredients like Camu Camu and Bakuchiol, gives me a radiant, healthy glow—perfect for the celebrations ahead.”

Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer at The Body Shop, Asia South, added, “Healthy, glowing skin is a must for the festive season. Our bestselling Vitamin C range is designed to make achieving that glow simple and effective. Diana’s passion for skincare aligns perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to showcase how easy it is to create a personalised skincare routine that leaves you looking and feeling radiant, even during the busiest times.”