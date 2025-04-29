Dia Mirza joins Tata Tea Jaago Re to combat climate change

Mumbai: Ever wondered what an eco-conscious Bollywood star cooks up in her kitchen? This month, it's not just meals but also a recipe for climate action, Dia Mirza teams up with Tata Tea Jaago Re. The campaign showcases how simple, everyday choices can collectively create a significant positive impact on the environment.

Mirza is opening her home to show how easy it is to make a difference. "It's all about those small shifts," she shared. "Like simply putting a lid on your pot while cooking – it saves more energy than you think!"

Teaming up with Tata Tea Jaago Re, Mirza is excited to be a part of the initiative. "We are all feeling the effects of climate change. This initiative personalises the fight, allowing us to see the difference we're making. That gives me hope, and I want everyone to feel empowered to act."

Mirza urges her fans to join the movement, one eco-snap at a time.

The campaign features an AI-powered climate calculator on JaagoRe.com where the users can click a photo of their green action (covering that pot, choosing public transport, etc.) and upload it. The AI quantifies your CO₂ savings, providing instant gratification and motivation. Plus, for every 10 green actions logged, a tree gets planted in your name.

Mirza sums it up: "It all starts with small actions done regularly. With the help of Jaago Re, we can start making a difference and leave behind a better world." As she shares in the campaign, "Every small action counts, because collectively, they can create a big impact and help us improve the future for our children." And the best part? "Thanks to Tata Tea Jaago AI, I can see the impact of my green actions – and that’s what gives me hope."