Dhoni sweats in snow in Star Sports' ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

New Delhi: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, India’s official broadcasters of ICC tournaments, have kicked off their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, highlighting the event’s ‘all or nothing’ format.

With the world’s top-eight teams competing in intense must-win encounters, every match result directly impacts their qualification chances. Built on the insight of ‘Har Match Do-or-Die’, Star Sports Network’s campaign sets the stage for one of cricket’s most anticipated competitions, beginning with a film featuring 2013 winning skipper, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, known for his usually calm demeanour, appears in a rather rare avatar, giving fans a perspective on the drama, intense competition, and high stakes that define the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. As the last Indian captain to lift the ICC Champions Trophy, his presence adds both nostalgia and motivation, reminding fans of India's glorious triumph.

The promo film opens with Dhoni sitting in a bathtub filled with ice, set against a snowy landscape, yet sweating under immense pressure – visually portraying the tournament's nerve-wracking intensity in the most ‘Un-Dhoni’ fashion. This visual symbolises the tension that fans experience during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. With his signature wit and calm demeanour, Dhoni captures the unforgiving nature of the competition with his dialogue, “Ek bhi match mein phisle, samjho tournament se nikle.”

Vikram Passi, Head of Marketing, JioStar – Sports, said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy has a unique proposition - there are no safety nets or room for errors; win all matches or risk going home. When the stakes are high, there’s no one better than MS Dhoni, who has mastered the art of thriving in do-or-die situations, whether last-over finishes or lifting trophies. Our campaign, however, presents him in a completely new avatar- as Team India's biggest fan, doing things contrary to his personality as it’s ICC Champions Trophy time.”

MS Dhoni said, “The ICC Champions Trophy has always been a special tournament to me—it’s where the best in the world go toe-to-toe in high-stakes, do-or-die matches. While players can manage the pressure on-field, the excitement and nerves for fans are on another level. Being part of this film was nostalgic, but I’m thrilled to connect with fans, watching every game like one of them this time around."

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. Their group stage fixtures also include a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with the final set for March 9. All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.