Dhoni rides through twists and turns in Eurogrip Tyres campaign

New Delhi: Eurogrip Tyres has launched a new brand campaign featuring MS Dhoni.

The campaign idea “Enjoy Every Turn” focuses on showing how every turn is full of possibilities and should be taken with confidence.

In the ad film, everyone asks “What’s next for Dhoni?” meanwhile Dhoni takes viewers through a journey, where he is seen enjoying all the turns life and the roads throw at him.

P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra, said, “We are excited about our new brand campaign with Dhoni. The “Enjoy Every Turn” film is an offbeat take on the joy of riding, and we believe it fits perfectly with Dhoni’s personality. As the bike tyre specialist, we remain committed to offering tyres that allow you to take on any of the challenges the road throws at you with confidence, enhancing every ride, making every journey smoother, safer and more exciting for the new-age rider.”

“As a passionate rider, shooting for this campaign along with Eurogrip was a pleasure for me. The ad film insight and script resonated with me as I have always “enjoyed every turn” life has thrown at me. As an aside, I also got to try Eurogrip’s high-performance superbike tyres and it was a fun experience for me to do what I love doing for this film – riding,” said Dhoni.

Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, added, “Every biker will tell you that it’s the twists and turns of a road that make their ride interesting. A straight road is never fun. This formed the base insight of our idea. That whether it is on the road, or in life, it is not knowing what’s around the corner that makes things exciting. With Dhoni at that juncture in his life where the whole world is wondering what’s next for him; the idea really came alive.”

The ad film aired starting from March 18, 2025, covering television, digital and social media. The campaign will be supported by on-ground activations as well.

Creative Agency: Tilt Communications, Mumbai

Watch the ad film: