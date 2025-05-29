Dettol partners with MS Dhoni for summer campaign focused on hygiene and cooling

New Delhi: Dettol has launched a new campaign for its Icy Cool range of soaps, bodywash, and handwash, bringing cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni onboard as brand ambassador. The collaboration is aimed at addressing summer-specific concerns related to heat, sweat, and germ-related skin infections.

According to the brand, Dettol Icy Cool combines a cooling sensation with protection against 99.9% of skin infection-causing germs. The initiative seeks to connect with consumers facing the discomfort of extreme summer temperatures and position Dettol’s Icy Cool range as a practical solution.

The campaign’s central film features a teenage cricketer on the sidelines of a tense match, looking to Dhoni—India’s “Captain Cool”—for reassurance. In a stylised sequence, Dhoni steps out of a poster and offers Dettol Icy Cool as the answer to staying cool and composed.

Speaking of the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I’m excited to be associated with Dettol to unveil their cool new campaign for Dettol Icy Cool. Staying calm under pressure has always been an important part of how I approach life on and off the field. Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool - When your body is cool, your mind will be cool. That’s why this campaign speaks to me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The campaign was conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup. Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, added, “Body cool toh mind cool. With Dettol Icy Cool and Captain Cool MS Dhoni this campaign is celebrating the idea that being cool under the toughest conditions elevates your performance. It’s a great example of the product and the brand ambassador being in complete sync with each other.”

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt – South Asia, commented, “At Reckitt, we are committed to delivering trusted solutions that genuinely address consumer needs with care and effectiveness. We are delighted to partner with Captain Cool himself, MS Dhoni — a symbol of calm, confidence, and peak performance — to bring the essence of Dettol Icy Cool to life. Together, we aim to inspire millions to stay cool, stay protected, and perform their best, no matter the heat or pressure.”

The campaign film has been directed by Rajesh Saathi and produced by Keroscene Films. The creative was led by Sambit Mohanty, Head Creative McCann South, and Joint Creative Head of McCann Gurugram, with account management by Srijib Malik and planning by Ankit Vohra.

Watch the campaign film: