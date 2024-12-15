Del Monte positions its chocolate syrup as "King of all chocolate flavoured syrups" in new ad

New Delhi: Del Monte has unveiled its latest campaign, The King of All Chocolate Flavoured Syrups, to promote its chocolate syrup.

The campaign focuses on the syrup's qualities, including 40% more cocoa. Through this campaign, Del Monte aims to position it as an ultimate choice for chocolate lovers and elevate everyday culinary moments.

“At Del Monte, we’ve always believed in staying attuned to consumer needs and delivering products that raise the bar,” said Anshu Anand, CMO at Del Monte. “The chocolate syrup category has long been a familiar space, but as we understood the demand that existed for a thicker, tastier chocolate syrup that Del Monte could offer. With this campaign, we’re not just highlighting our product’s superior qualities; we’re making a statement about how we shine in the existing market that is challenged by other dominating brands in the market. It was the right moment to bring this message to life, and we’re thrilled with how it aligns with our legacy of quality and creativity.”

Kiranpreet Kaur, DGM Marketing at Del Monte, said, “The concept of ‘The King of All Chocolate Flavoured Syrups’ emerged from a deep understanding of what today’s consumers value—excellence that stands out. The team briefing was anchored on one key idea: celebrating the product’s unparalleled richness and superiority. The campaign’s regal communication reflects this thought. From strategy to execution, we aimed to craft a narrative that showcases how our chocolate syrup isn’t just a treat; it’s the reigning choice for families seeking indulgence in every bite.”

Manan, Partner at YAAP, shared, “The product is already a favourite among kids and adults alike, so we wanted the campaign to reflect its universal appeal while standing out in a crowded market. Del Monte’s commitment to quality and innovation gave us the confidence to push boundaries and create something truly unique. This campaign celebrates not just the richness of the syrup but the joy and indulgence it brings to families, a perfect alignment with Del Monte’s ethos.”

Building on this, Karan Arora, Revenue Head at YAAP, added, “Working with Del Monte over the years has been a masterclass in quality and innovation. The collaboration between YAAP and Del Monte has been incredibly rewarding, driven by a shared passion for delivering excellence. The chocolate syrup is a prime example of Del Monte’s dedication to creating products that evoke both delight and nostalgia. For us, this campaign was about celebrating the role Del Monte plays in enriching everyday lives. From ideation to execution, it’s been a journey of storytelling that captures both flavour and emotion.”

Directed by Vivek Dubey, the campaign is now live across theatres, YouTube, and social media platforms.

The campaign: