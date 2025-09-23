Deepika Padukone highlights pre-wash oiling in Dabur Amla campaign

New Delhi: Dabur Amla Hair Oil has launched a campaign titled “Hair Washing Se Pehle, Dabur Amla Wali Oiling Ji”, featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone.

Conceptualised and executed in partnership with Ogilvy North, the initiative focuses on reviving the practice of pre-wash oiling, presenting it as an essential step in hair care routines for contemporary consumers.

In a fast-paced environment where quick solutions often take precedence, the campaign encourages young Indians to adopt oiling before shampooing as a routine step. The messaging combines traditional practice with scientific insight, supported by a jingle featuring Deepika Padukone to reinforce the ritual across multiple channels.

Abhishek Jugran, Executive Director, Marketing, Dabur India, said, "With this campaign, we are not just driving awareness, we are driving a behavioral change. Oiling before hair wash is a simple shift but one with long-term benefits for hair health. By combining cultural insight, scientific efficacy, and a memorable jingle, we have made Dabur Amla Hair Oil relevant for today’s generation while staying true to its legacy of trust and Mazbooti which has made Dabur Amla the World’s No. 1 Hair Oil."

Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing, Hair Care, Dabur India, added, "This campaign reminds consumers of a time-tested haircare ritual that generations have trusted. With Deepika Padukone as the face of this campaign, Dabur Amla reinforces that oiling is not optional, it is the essential, foundational step for truly healthy hair. Oiling with Dabur Amla before every wash is the simplest yet most powerful step towards stronger, longer, and thicker hair."

Prakash Nair, President of Ogilvy North, said, "Our goal was to make Dabur Amla Oil relevant to the new generation by understanding their existing behaviors and positioning the product as a natural fit within their daily routines, rather than simply preaching its benefits."

The campaign has been rolled out with a multi-channel media plan, emphasising the regular practice of pre-wash oiling as part of everyday hair care.