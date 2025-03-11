Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha dance to Truecaller’s tunes in new campaign

New Delhi: Truecaller has launched a new campaign featuring actors Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha. The two films are conceptualised by Talented and produced by Potli Baba Mediahouse.

The films aim to convey the feeling Truecaller users may feel when they receive a phone call that has been correctly identified now that Truecaller works on iPhone.

Ashwani Sinha, Vice-President, Global Brand, Truecaller, said, “The films try to capture a moment of undiluted jubilation that one may experience when something were to happen after a long, long wait. Now that Truecaller finally works as effectively on iPhones as it does on Android, we decided to celebrate and share our ‘mic drop’ moment with iPhone users in a mutually relatable manner!”

Binaifer Dulani and Prashant Gopalakrishnan, Founding Partners, Talented, added, “When every call is no longer a guessing game, instead a moment of clarity, you can finally enjoy your ringtone again. In a film without dialogue, conscious elements like body language, music, choreography, and sets work harder. With Truecaller finally arriving for iPhone users, this marks a monumental milestone in Truecaller's India journey.”

Watch the films here: